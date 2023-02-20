A Woodbine man has been charged with murder following the death of a 3-year-old child.
The child was found unresponsive Sunday at a residence in the Woodbine community of Whitley County. The child was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Corbin where the child was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Jordan Blake Taylor, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was then lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Kentucky State Post 11 in London.
KSP Detective Logan Gay is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, Corbin Police Department, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.