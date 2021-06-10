The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a body Wednesday afternoon located off Laurel River Church Road, approximately five miles outside of London.
The sheriff’s office says they had been notified that a female had been found deceased in a small creek by a homeowner checking her mail around 12:35 p.m. The body was later identified as Deanne Barrett, 48, of Laurel River Church Road.
“The individual found deceased was confirmed to be a woman reported missing to Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink earlier in the morning off Laurel River Church Road allegedly missing since the day before,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the circumstances of Barrett’s death.
“The investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement said.
Assisting on the death investigation for the Sheriff's office: Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, k-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Brad Mink.
Other agencies assisting included: Laurel County emergency management, London Laurel rescue squad, Laurel County EMS, Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel who is the case officer continues his investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.