A body found in a creek near the Kentucky-Tennessee line on Wednesday afternoon has now been identified.
The body of Anna M. Whitehead, 37, of Williamsburg, was discovered in Elk Creek behind a Save-A-Lot store on U.S. 25-SW on Wednesday afternoon, according to the post on the Whitley County Sheriff's Facebook page.
The post further states that Whitley Dispatch received a call from Jellico Police Department reporting the discovery of the body. Whitley County Sheriff's deputies went to the scene, assisted by Jellico Police and Williamsburg Police departments, where they located Whitehead in a body of water.
Whitehead's body was taken to the State Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death.
The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is heading the investigation.
Updates will be provided as available.
