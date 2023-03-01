London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.