BARBOURVILLE – A woman died Sunday after the car she was driving was hit head on by another vehicle that had hydroplaned.
Tonya Thompson, 43, of Stoney Fork, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call at 4:01 p.m. of an injury collision involving multiple vehicles on South KY 11 in Knox County.
Initial investigation indicates a 2006 gold Pontiac G6 operated by Tommy Golden was traveling north when his vehicle hydroplaned causing him to lose control of the vehicle, the press release said. The vehicle then crossed the center line and entered into the southbound lane of travel. The Pontiac struck a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Thompson.
The passengers in both vehicles were taken to Knox County ARH for treatment. One of the passengers was later transferred to University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment.
Collision is under investigation by Det. Jake Middleton.
