FRANKFORT — A forecast of wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle has most of Kentucky under a winter weather advisory tonight through midday Tuesday.
Freezing rain brings the potential for black ice that can create slick roads. State highway crews in western parts of the state have begun pretreating routes and all are monitoring conditions to develop regional response plans to keep Kentucky highways safe.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow more time to travel on their Tuesday morning commute.
“Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix across most of Kentucky with the prospect for more precipitation to fall throughout the week,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our state roadway crews will be doing their part to keep roads passable and safe, but ice always poses a unique challenge to travel. Slick roads are likely, especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze faster than roadways. Please do your part to be safe by slowing down, giving yourself more time to get to your destination, and drive alert.”
Crews in parts of the state will brine high-priority routes ahead of the winter weather. Freezing rain and ice are more resistant to snow melting chemicals like salt and additive materials.
“Our crews and contractors are closely monitoring weather forecasts and responding to the threats this round of weather will bring,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray. “While we’re not bracing for a lot of snow or ice, cold temps will make ice stick around which can cause slippery roads. If you see plows out, give them plenty of room on the road to work.”
While light ice accumulations are expected limiting impacts of widespread power outages and downed trees, motorists are reminded to treat any dark traffic signals at intersections as four-way stops. Crews are equipped with chainsaws to help clear roads of downed trees caused by ice.
Visit SnowKY.ky.gov for links to district social media accounts, driver tips and snow priority route information. Our GoKY map offers real-time traffic conditions and live traffic cameras. Automated crash notifications are available via Twitter @ KYTCGoKY.
Driver Tips Motorists are encouraged to prepare and to stay safe by following these tips:
- Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.
- Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
- Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.
