WILLIAMSBURG — A local woman is set to serve six years for drug trafficking.
The Williamsburg Police Department reported this week that Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou formally sentenced Jonah Cracium, 54, of Williamsburg to six years in state prison last Friday.
The department reported that in August 2021, Cracium sold methamphetamine twice to a confidential informant. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued and more methamphetamine was found at her Rice Street residence during the search.
Ultimately, Cracium pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
The case was prosecuted by Whitley County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney John Reynolds, and the investigation was conducted by Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr.
