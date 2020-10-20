WILLIAMSBURG – A Williamsburg woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a train in the Pleasant View community in Whitley County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Jennifer L. Frazier, 41, was walking on the railroad tracks and was struck by a CSX train around 11:50 a.m.
She was transported by Whitley County EMS to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee where she was pronounced dead.
She will be transported to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
KSP is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, and Whitley County Emergency Management.
