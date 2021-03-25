A Williamsburg woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed a man Thursday.
Williamsburg Police Department reported that 5:40 p.m. they responded to a stabbing at 720 South 2nd Street.
A preliminary investigation conducted by officers on scene indicated Loretta Rice, 36, stabbed a 40 year-old male at least twice, causing injuries.
The man was hospitalized after being treated on scene by Whitley County EMS and transported to Baptist Health-Corbin, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
Rice was charged with first-degree assault. She was also served with a warrant for failure to appear.
WPD K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton conducted the investigation. Officer Fulton was assisted by Officer Greg Rhoades, Officer Eddie Cain, and Lieutenant Jim Pool and his K-9 partner Nitro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.