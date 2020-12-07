The Williamsburg Walmart will be closing at 2 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday "for additional cleaning and stocking".
The business made the announcement via Facebook on Monday morning saying:
Out of abundance of caution, our store will be closing today 12-7-20 at 2pm for additional cleaning and stocking and we will be reopening on Wednesday at 7am. Pharmacy will be open with alternative pickup options. Those options will be curbside pickup and mail delivery.
Curbside pickup- pharmacy associates will bring items to customers car with non-contact sign method. Phone number for curbside pickup is 606-765-1345.
Mail delivery - customer can call the pharmacy and request mail delivery, the pharmacy will mail it to the customers home.
The Whitley County Health Department said the temporary closure was not anything it had requested the business do.
The last public advisory from the health department about the business was on Nov. 22 when it advised of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the jewelry counter. The advisory said that anyone who had been at the jewelry counter from 1 to 10 p.m. between Nov. 12-20 may have been exposed to the virus.
Prior to that a notice was posted on Nov. 16 of a possible exposure at the deli counter for those who were there between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 or 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.