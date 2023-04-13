WILLIAMSBURG — On Monday, the Williamsburg City Council met to discuss business as it pertains to the city but one unexpected statement made by Mayor Roddy Harrison may have the townspeople on extra high alert if bad weather does make its way into Williamsburg in the near future.
Mayor Harrison shared that the part of the outdoor warning system which sets the emergency siren off is broken. He also was uncertain of how long the siren has been broken.
“When the first storm came through a little over a week ago, I called to see if they were ready to set the siren off. Then I received news it was not working,” Harrison said. “So this started the process of ordering the pieces.”
This led to discovering the city needed to move the siren due to the property it currently resides on changing hands.
“I do apologize for it being off for so long,” Mayor Harrison said. “Luckily for us, we have not had a severe weather alert for the past couple of years. Honestly, it may have been off for a few years. I am not sure.”
Typically, the city tested its emergency sirens on Wednesdays at noon according to a long tradition of downtown Williamsburg businesses closing for lunch at noon on Wednesdays.
“I know it’s been a while, I got so used to it going off on Wednesdays. I didn’t pay attention or notice,” Harrison said. “I should have been paying more attention.”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, there are no enforced guidelines from any weather organizations on having emergency outdoor sirens in towns.
“It’s up to the county and cities, when and how often they test their sirens,” Jane Wix, Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the NWS in Jackson, said.
Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd made a statement regarding when the town can expect the siren to be in working order.
“It’s all in the mayor’s hands.” Todd said. “He has told us we should know next week a date we can expect it to be working again and to announce the new location of the siren.”
In the meeting, Mayor Harrison stated they may have found a good location on South 15th Street that should cover the same area.
“It is a piece of property we own. There is a KU pole there so we can set the pole and have electric put to it rather fast and simple,” Harrison said.
The weather sirens were meant to be an alert for those outdoors and though many can hear them from inside their homes, they were not made to be the sole warning to rely on in case of a weather emergency.
Wix shared it is always important to have multiple ways of being alerted in case of a weather emergency.
“Having a NOAA weather radio is the best way of getting weather alerts. It will go off when there is no cell service to receive phone alerts,” Wix said.
Signing up for Williamsburg’s phone REACH alert system was recommended by Mayor Harrison.
You can sign up at www.reachalert.com
In other city business:
• Kentucky Splash Waterpark’s new attractions may not be complete for opening weekend.
“We will probably miss opening weekend,” Harrison said. “It will probably be a couple of weeks.”
However, the waterpark is planning to be opened. It will just have the new slide attractions closed until they are completed.
“It’s going to be cutting it close,” Harrison said.
• Spring clean up is underway and is scheduled to continue throughout the month.
April 10-14 — Highland Park side
April 17-21 — Downtown side
April 24-28 — Downtown side
The city will pick up anything except tires, batteries, shingles, and any types of acids.
Only one pickup size load per household is permitted.
Set all brush and limbs to the side and do not put in garbage containers.
Have all furniture wrapped in plastic or it will not be picked up.
Call 549-6036 when you are ready for your free pick up.
• Pops in the Park will be happening this Saturday with American Idol contestant Brooks Kidd from London along with a current contestant that will also be performing. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Green Space on Main. The community is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and order take-out from a local establishment this weekend while enjoying the music.
• The Main Street Facebook page will have a brand new page to like and follow to keep up to date with all the events happening in Williamsburg. Be on the lookout for the launch of that page at the City of Williamsburg, KY Facebook page.
• The Williamsburg City Council adopted and approved the execution of municipal aid co-op program contract between the Incorporated City and the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
