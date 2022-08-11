WILLIAMSBURG — After 27 years of working at the Williamsburg Police Department, Chief of Police Wayne Bird is retiring at the end of this month.
Bird began his career as a firefighter with the Williamsburg Fire Department. He then took a lateral transfer to the city’s police department — starting his career as a patrolman/K-9 officer and quickly moving up the ranks to detective.
K-9 Ryker is retiring with the chief.
Eventually, with Bird’s hard work and dedication to the job, he was promoted to Sergeant, then to Detective-Sergeant, and Lieutenant. In 2008, he was promoted to Police Chief of Williamsburg Police Department.
“When I first started at the department, there was only seven police officers. We have grown over the years to around 20 positions,” Chief Bird said. “What I’m going to miss the most about working at the department is the camaraderie with the other officers. We are a small department; we truly are like a family.”
With a wife and two teenage sons at home, Chief Wayne Bird said of his decision to retire, “This job has taken a lot from me, I’ve lost a lot of time with my kids and family, a lot of family memories were made while I was at work doing this job.
“I intend on spending more time with my family and making up for lost time with them,” he added. “It takes a toll on your family over the years. There’s a lot of sacrifices to make, a lot of holidays that are missed, time with your kids that you miss because you make sacrifices for the job.”
In an interview with the Times-Tribune, Chief Bird was asked bout his future plans. While he’s considered doing something within the private sector, he said that is “something that I’ll decide with the help of my wife and sons.”
Chief Bird concluded with praise for those he’s worked for and with over the years.
“I have worked under some of the best mayors,” the chief said. “I have worked under three different mayors and all three have been great to work for. I just want to express my gratitude to Mayor Roddy Harrison; I have worked under him the longest.
“I am thankful to have worked with some of the best law enforcement, not only in Williamsburg, but in the Tri-County area, I’ve worked with the finest around!”
