WILLIAMSBURG — The city of Williamsburg’s Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed minimal lot requirements to receive a building permit in residential areas classified as R2.
The original dimensions the city planning and zoning guidelines for single-family homes were to be a minimal 6,000 square feet and could be changed to 5,000 square feet. The amendment would change the minimal lot width from 60 to 50 feet for single-family homes.
The amendments would also affect multi-family dwellings like duplexes. The minimal lot requirement would be cut in half with the original requirement being 10,000 square feet cut to 5,000 square feet. The width requirement also would be cut in half from 100 feet to 50 feet
Supporters say the changes would open up opportunity for more housing in the area.
Zoning Administrator Herschel Roberts mentioned that over 18 applications for housing are at a halt due to the minimal requirement issues in question.
Citizens on both sides of the fence are upset about planning and zoning lot dimension requirements that limit builders and homeowners from developing on land that are short of the minimal length and width of a property required to receive a building permit.
After it was brought to the attention to City Council that building permits were being issued although they do not meet minimal requirements, Roberts responded he was just doing things how he had been told to do them over the years.
Now that the planning and zoning requirements are in question, the council agreed to send recommendations to the planning and zoning board of adjustments to be reviewed in a public hearing.
Four individuals appeared at City Hall on Tuesday to serve on this board with one of the four individuals, Mike Abbott being sworn in prior to the meeting.
David Williams, David Perry, Roberts and newest member Abbott would make the final call on the issue that would then go back to city council to consider their recommendations.
As the meeting began late, chair David Williams declared its purpose.
“The purpose of this is to not bring remedy to the past, that is the past. The purpose to these changes is to bring opportunity to the future,” Williams said.
Victoria Poma, a local home owner in the R2 district, has raised objections to the new proposals due to the possibility of duplexes and rentals being built near her home. She asked why the changes are happening now.
“There was a need and the time is now,” Williams said.
She brought concerns to the public’s attention that the new lot requirements would bring a multitude of rentals to the area that would devalue property owners’ nearby establishments and cause traffic flow problems among strain on the infrastructure like sewage and water.
Over half a dozen citizens showed up to promote the changes. Most of those who spoke up about the changes were builders that are limited on what they can build on the properties they have purchased.
John Siler, Superintendent of Whitley County Schools, has personally purchased property in the City of Williamsburg. He cleared old houses and foliage to build on two lots. Once the minimal requirements to build were in question, it left Siler in a position of having two lots in which he could no longer build on that now lie empty.
James Baker mentioned the dire need of housing in the Williamsburg area due to growth of the population and a demand for rentals for students. This led the discussion to the issue of limited land due to the mountains and river that flows through the city makes it difficult for landowners to simply expand their land.
With new jobs coming to Williamsburg through Firestone and other future establishments, they are concerned there will not be enough housing for those who move to the local area.
Siler also added an alarming situation that he knew of children and their families living in the homeless shelter due to no affordable housing or places available to rent. He wanted the changes to alleviate the situation and bring opportunities for more families to come to the area and go to their schools.
Linda Moses expressed her concern of the proposed changes due to the older generation like herself seeking out smaller rental homes and wanting to sell their larger homes for a more affordable place to upkeep.
Abbott mentioned that after an old home is destroyed by a fire or flood, the owners are unable to rebuild due to the old homes not meeting the current minimal dimensional requirements. The discussion led to others sharing similar situations their friends and neighbors had experienced.
Poma after the meeting found a clause in the Williamsburg zoning ordinances that stated:
“Should any nonconforming or nonconforming portion of a structure be damaged, destroyed, or demolished by any means, it may be reconstructed or repaired, but not to exceed the number of cubic feet existing in it, and not to extend or enlarge the scope and areaof its operation prior to its damage, destruction or demolition.”
Poma said it is concerning they would use that reasoning, yet there is a solution to that problem already in place.
She agreed with some of needs for housing but still opposed the proposed amendments to the minimal lot requirements due to her concern that rental housing would devalue homes already in these areas and the new requirements would create an opportunity to pack these types of housing in too close to each other.
The hearing ended after nearly an hour and a half discussion. Shortly after, the planning and zoning committee met for their meeting to vote on the changes.
Each board member voted yes on the changes as presented for the minimal lot requirements on single- and multi-family homes and now the suggested amendments will be considered and voted on by city council in their next planned meeting on August 28.
The meeting will be open to the public and anyone can attend.
After the hearing and meeting, Poma stated her thought on the decision that the commission came to that night.
“It’s unfortunate that everything was passed today given the fact that one of the members had mentioned that these benefit one area of the R2 zone and not the other area of the R2 zone. One even mentioned these dimensions are not feasible, another mentioned that traffic is just the nature of the town,” she said. “I am not sure why these numbers are being passed even though logic and examples they are providing do not support the changes.”
Poma expressed her thoughts on why the numbers shouldn’t change with hope that things might go differently as the issue moves to city council.
“These ordinances are in place to protect us as citizens, not to allow developers and builders to financially gain from this,” she continued. “Yes, our town needs to grow. Everywhere needs housing but at the end of the day, these ordinances are to protect the citizens of this town, not to protect the developers and builders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.