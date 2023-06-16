WILLIAMSBURG — A local man was sentenced to probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to the theft of a firearm.
Justin Ryan Mattie, 37, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking-firearm on June 8 before Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou, who sentenced him to four years and 365 days — suspending four years and 305 days of the sentence while giving Mattie credit for 60 days served according to online court records.
According to the Williamsburg Police Department, a stolen handgun recovered in August 2022 in the Cane Creek community of Whitley County was connected to Mattie through an investigation conducted by WPD officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Bryson Lawson along with Whitley County Deputy Sheriff Brentley Patrick.
The investigation, according to WPD, reflected that Mattie was solely responsible for stealing the gun from the victim in a case that dated all the way back to approximately 2020.
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Mattie last September.
According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, Mattie's period of supervised probation is scheduled to end on June 3, 2028.
