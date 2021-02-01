WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man was arrested for murder and other charges on Monday afternoon after a missing person investigation led to the discovery of a body.
John Meadows, 58, was booked in the Whitley County Detention Center at 4:57 p.m. Monday on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Williamsburg Police Department made the arrest after finding the victim in a garbage can. Police believe the victim is Donna G. Lay who was last seen on Jan. 7. Meadows was reportedly Lay’s boyfriend.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.