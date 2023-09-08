SOUTH LAUREL — Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Deputy Daniel Reed arrested David Ryan Jackson, 30, of Williamsburg, last Sunday morning when the man was found slumped over on railroad tracks.
The arrest occurred around 10:17 a.m. at the intersection of J Chestnut Lane and railroad tracks approximately 11 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a man apparently passed out on the train tracks there.
Upon arrival, according to LCSO, deputies located Jackson sitting slumped over on the tracks and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. In addition, he was determined to have an outstanding warrant.
Jackson was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances as well as on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of third-degreee possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
Jackson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he remained as of Wednesday night.
