LONDON — A Williamsburg man was arrested Saturday after a verbal argument turned into him reportedly shooting in the ground near his girlfriend.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday, London Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening complaint located on 24 Creekway Drive. Through investigation, 29-year-old James M. Hughes of Williamsburg was arrested.
Officers spoke with a female, who stated that she and her boyfriend, Hughes, had gotten into a verbal argument. Hughes retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and discharged at least five rounds into the ground near her. She stated that Hughes left the scene but threatened to return to her residence and shoot again.
Hughes was located at Flowers Bakery on East 4th St. and was taken into custody. As a result of the arrest, a search warrant was obtained and executed on Hughes’ vehicle.
Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Justin Roby, Ofc. Cody Faulconer, and Ofc. Ashley Taylor.
Hughes was arrested and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in M=marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
