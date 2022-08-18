WILLIAMSBURG — In Tuesday’s monthly meeting for the Williamsburg Independent School’s Board of Education meeting, the board approved an amendment to Superintendent Tim Melton’s current contract, which will be up for renewal in 2023.
Prior to the board approving Melton’s new raise, WEA (Williamsburg Education Association) president Billy Conn said, “We definitely want to go on record. Last month was mentioning the Superintendent’s contract and a payroll increase. We whole-heartedly support Mr. Melton and the idea of him having a pay raise. This man does more than anybody ever actually sees. and it doesn’t go unnoticed by the teachers or the staff. We’re very very thankful. I know we’re talking about pay raises for teachers--we’ve got to include our captain.”
The board agreed to amend Melton’s contract to give him a raise to $97,000 per year. His new salary will begin with the next pay period.
“This would run until the new contract (in 2023),” said board chair Kim Williams. “That’s what we feel would be most feasible for our school district.”
Amongst other business discussed that night, several new teachers and staff were welcomed on board during the meeting, including several new elementary and high school teachers.
The board also discussed approval for the CTE (Career and Technical Education) Funding Contact for the 2022-2023 school year.
“What we have here is they have awarded us $138,000 for our current technical programs,” said Supt. Melton. “As we move forward with this, it is strengthening the programs that are already in existence. These funds will be used for maintenance and upkeep (of programs that are already in existence).”
Although they didn’t specify which programs, the board passed the approval of the CTE Funding Contract. The $138,000 will be split up into two different payments, with the first one coming to Williamsburg Independent near the first of November.
“For where we’re moving as a school district, it’s very beneficial to us,” added Melton.
Another item on the agenda that was discussed was approving the agreement between Partners for Rural Impact with a college success coach. The program comes out of Berea College and the success coach comes at no extra cost to the school. The goal of this program is to help students have college success, and the board passed the item.
The Gear UP Program with Berea College also needed approval for the MOA (memorandum of agreement) between Williamsburg Independent and Berea College for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We have been very fortunate, and we continue to be very fortunate with our Gear UP staff,” Melton said.
The school has three college and career navigators for the kids who are currently in the programs, who are now sophomores and juniors. The board approved of the MOA.
Since the school is gearing up for students to come back on August 31, Williams announced that there will be an Open House and block party for students on August 29 to close out the meeting.
