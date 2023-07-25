WILLIAMSBURG — On Thursday, the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education held a special-called board meeting — highlighted by the selection of the one-school district’s new superintendent.
Tabetha Housekeeper was named the new superintendent of the Williamsburg Independent district. Most recently, Housekeeper served as the Director of Advanced Programs at the University of the Cumberlands.
“It matters to me that (the board) sees my heart,” Housekeeper said tearfully Thursday afternoon via the district’s Facebook livestream. “You guys see leadership in me and I want you to know that I’m not perfect… but I love the people here and I will always put the kids first.”
Housekeeper began her career in education as a learning behavior disorder teacher in Manchester. Afterward, she was hired by the Scott County School System — serving in various roles such as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal, principal, and Director of Student Services.
Prior to beginning her career in education, Housekeeper earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and eventually a Master’s Degree from Georgetown University. Additionally, she has earned a Master’s Degree in Rank One Instructional Leadership School Administration from Asbury University.
“So, I just appreciate the opportunity,” Housekeeper said. “I’m truly honored to work with this board.”
Currently, Housekeeper is in the PhD Educational Leadership Program at the University of the Cumberlands and will begin Administration Superintendent Certification in the fall from Eastern Kentucky University.
On Friday, Housekeeper assumed her responsibilities as superintendent — taking over from director of instruction Loren Connell, who served in the interim following former superintendent Tim Melton’s move to Knox County.
Housekeeper and her husband Shan have three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.