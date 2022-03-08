WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Police Department said at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday that no hazardous or explosive devices were found after a bomb threat led to a search of Williamsburg Independent School.
All students were evacuated Tuesday morning, according to the police department.
Williamsburg City School announced around 11 a.m. Tuesday that the school would be releasing students from school at that time. All students were located at Main Street Church and parents and guardians were allowed to check their student out from the church. Students who are transported home by the school would be released at a later time, the school announced.
First responders with Whitley County EMS and Williamsburg Fire Department also responded along with the police department.
Williamsburg Police Department is continuing the investigation.
