WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg City Council held their meeting for March at Williamsburg School. The board tended to regular business early and took the rest of the Monday evening to see what students were learning in the latest career-ready programs once the meeting adjourned.
In attendance was Main Street Manager Jonathan Wyatt who began the meeting with the announcement of the Main Street calendar to be released this week.
“The Main Street calendar should be available soon,” Wyatt said. “It will have the dates for the rest of the year on there.”
With the announcement of the calendar, special dates like the Easter egg hunt and Spring clean up were also discussed.
The Easter Egg hunt will be on April 8 from noon until 2 p.m. at Briar Creek Park and the Spring Clean Up is scheduled for the first two weeks in April for the Highland Park side of town and the last two weeks of April will be for downtown.
More good news for Williamsburg was announced. The city has been officially awarded funding for its latest water project.
“We officially got our grant award notification for the $4 million for the downtown water project,” Mayor Roddy Harrison happily shared.
The Williamsburg Commission also appointed two new members to the Board of Adjustments: Justin Christian and Adam Jones.
“It’s been a hard time to find somebody,” Harrison said. “I am excited to finally fill these roles.
A program called Make Your Move was of interest of Mayor Harrison as he explained the program would allow selected individuals to move to the local area but bring their jobs and pay with them.
“Make My Move is an organization that will help you recruit people to come live in your community but bring their job with them, Harrison said. “It’s the kind of jobs that are nice paying jobs. They can bring their family with them. It’s pretty expensive to get into but I think it would be worth our while to go into more of it.”
The council agreed to pursue more research about the program before any decisions were made about the proposed idea.
Other topics of discussion were cleaning up the town’s graffiti, better lighting in town, speeding issues on Main Street and enforcing the local leash ordinance for safety concerns.
The rest of the evening was spent listening to Williamsburg Independent students and teachers present the latest Career Ready skills the students have been learning in the school system.
Students get hands-on training in areas of food science, agriculture, cyber security and coding, business, computer graphics and design, in addition to many others. These programs provide career pathways for children to get certified in these areas of training before they even graduate high school.
The council members got a sneak peek and even got to try some of the technology themselves with the help of middle and high schoolers.
For more photos of the Williamsburg Independent school children demonstrating some of their skills learned in the classrooms, check out thetimestribune.com.
