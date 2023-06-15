WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg City Council met on Monday to discuss the budget for the fiscal year of 2023-2024. Mayor Roddy Harrison touched on several points dealing with the annual budget.
The first reading of Ordinance #23-002 adopting the City of Williamsburg’s Annual Budget for the FY July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, indicates a growing community.
The projected budget totals $9,264,137 for all revenue with the General Fund allocated at $4,885,874 — up from last fiscal year by $313,458.
High points included a “conservative projection” of a $44,835 increase for Kentucky Splash Waterpark (Hal Rogers Entertainment Center) at $1,353,835.
The overall tourism budget has been set at $1,274,600 — increase from last year of $168,600.
Mayor Harrison mentioned doing special days to attract potential customers to Williamsburg businesses. He spoke about meeting with all the local business owners in the middle of the summer to discuss ways to bring customers to their small town businesses.
Lastly the Water/Sewerage Utilities are expected to bring in a total of $2,340,700 —growth of $84,000.
The predicted balance has been based off of new water meters and the fact that more water is being sold. According to the mayor, water is not being sold at a higher price as of yet.
“We are in really good spot. We are even going farther down south with our water sales,” Harrison explained.
