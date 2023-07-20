WILLIAMSBURG — A newly appointed committee formed to the review of zoning ordinances has presented its recommendations to the Williamsburg City Council.
The review committee was formed after an executive session in last month’s city council meeting. Member have met and made a list of recommendations for changes to be addressed concerning the building and zoning ordinances in Williamsburg.
The zoning review committee was formed after concerns were brought forth in a letter and personally by Victoria Poma, a citizen concerned that building permits were being issued without following proper procedures as stated in the City Planning and Zoning Ordinances.
The City Council has the list of recommendations made by the committee and will now go forward by sharing that list with the Williamsburg’s board of adjustments.
“They have a chance to act on those based on their committee,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said.
While the council made no decisions in regard to the recommendations in Monday’s city council meeting, according to Mayor Harrison, they hope to have the Planning and Zoning Board meet as soon as possible due to this putting building projects within the city limits to a halt with the ordinances being in question.
Citizens can look for a public notice of the Planning and Zoning meeting if interested in attending and learning more about the ordinances and the recommendations made by the council’s committee.
In other news, Mayor Harrison brought forth to the city council the dire need for police cruisers in Williamsburg.
The city has been waiting for nearly 18 months for their ordered Ford cruisers which have been delayed by a supply shortage.
The council voted to switch from Enterprise to Don Franklin for a three-year lease agreement on Dodge Durangos instead of the Ford car cruisers.
As the Williamsburg City Council discussed updating vehicles, the topic of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations was brought to attention as a need for the area.
Mayor Harrison reported that he had been looking into getting the EV stations placed but had not yet heard back from the experts concerning the matter.
In an update concerning the waterpark, Mayor Harrison reported Kentucky Splash is experiencing a rush of visitors, with lines backed up at the entrance after the opening of new attractions inside.
The mayor also announced that Williamsburg had received a grant of over $82,000 for promoting the city.
The money will be invested in billboards and commercials promoting The Mint, Kentucky Splash and the historic downtown area of Williamsburg.
