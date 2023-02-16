WILLIAMSBURG — In their regular meeting Monday, Williamsburg City Council took a stand against two proposed bills that would require partisan local elections for several offices that are currently classified as nonpartisan.
If either passed this year, Senate Bill 50 or House Bill 50 would require partisan local elections for the offices of mayor, city council and soil and water conservation officers.
“This bill would be detrimental. There is no benefit whatsoever,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said as the council discussed a resolution opposing the bills.
Council member Mary Ann Stanfill was concerned about how the bills may affect the local government.
“In our area, some good people may not get elected because of their political party,” Stanfill said.
Currently, Kentucky statutes on Home Rule allow local legislative bodies and boards to opt for partisan elections or not. Most who run for such political offices are not required to release the party they are affiliated with.
Mayor Harrison had no answers as to why the state legislature might want to make a change.
“There are a couple of things that are speculation concerning the reasoning they have proposed these bills because this includes school boards too,” Harrison said. “One particular thinking is that some of the things that are being taught. One is also the thought that one party is developing a network within local government. No one seems to know the actual reasoning.”
According to the resolution passed by Williamsburg City Council, only six of the 415 cities in the commonwealth have determined a need for partisan elections.
Each of the bills’ sponsors are Republican. SB 50 is sponsored by State Senators Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown), Gary Boswell (R-Owensboro) and Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville). HB 50 is sponsored by State Representatives Matt Lockett (R-Nicholasville) and John Hodgson (R-Fisherville).
Both bills were introduced on January 3, the first day of the 2023 General Assembly. HB 50 has yet to be assigned a committee. However, SB 50 has been assigned to the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee, where it remained as of Wednesday afternoon.
“I want it to be on the record that the city of Williamsburg opposes these bills with this resolution,” Mayor Harrison said as the council approved the resolution.
If you would like to let your representative or senator know your stance on the two proposed bills, call the General Assembly’s Message Line at 1-800-372-7181.
Among other news:
• Mike Abbott was appointed to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.
• The council discussed the clearing of trees and burning of brush near Exit 11 as for purely aesthetic purposes. Additionally, the bank was cut because the area was hard to keep up due to safety concerns when mowing.
• Kentucky Splash Waterpark upgrades are underway and scheduled to be opened for the Summer 2023 season.
• Over $4 million has been awarded to the city to fix the water issues in town.
“It’s basically to target the lines downtown, the oldest lines to redo first. I don’t know how far the $4 million will go. Congressman (Hal) Rogers secured the grant for us,” Mayor Harrison said. “It’s not a loan. We will have the money coming through HUD.”
• Firestone is set to move into their new location September 2023 and their distribution center is due to open in 2024 — creating over 250 jobs.
“We need to get people out to work,” Harrison said.
The mayor bragged on the growth of Williamsburg has seen in the last year.
“In 2022 alone, we have had nearly 13 new businesses added to our community,” Mayor Harrison said.
The next Williamsburg City Council meeting is scheduled for March 13.
