WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg City Council met Monday in a special-called session to tend to city business for their monthly public meeting.
The conversation continued between citizen Victoria Poma and the council on the heels of an August 22 Planning and Zoning meeting in which the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the minimal lot requirements in the Planning and Zoning handbook.
Poma appeared at the earlier zoning meeting making her concerns heard and continued to do so for the mayor and city council at their monthly meeting on Monday.
The original dimensions the city planning and zoning guidelines for single-family homes were to be a minimal 6,000 square feet and could be changed to 5,000 square feet. The amendment would change the minimal lot width from 60 to 50 feet for single-family homes.
The amendments would also affect multi-family dwellings like duplexes. The minimal lot requirement would be cut in half with the original requirement being 10,000 square feet cut to 5,000 square feet. The width requirement also would be cut in half from 100 feet to 50 feet
Builders and property owners requested changes due to the original minimal lot requirement hindering them to build certain structures on small lots, leaving property owners with empty lots with nothing to do with after purchase.
Poma’s concerns included too many duplexes and houses being built too close together, strain on the city’s infrastructure, traffic issues and safety concerns in emergencies.
City Council responded to some of her concerns.
“We have an opportunity and responsibility to provide housing for the citizens of Williamsburg,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said. “Whether it be a college student to be here for two years or college student who decides to stay with us. We love every person that comes into our city and wants to be a member of it. We aren’t trying to hide anything.”
The mayor said for years they have not had any construction going on due to the lot requirements, which have been in discussion to be changed for a while.
“There is a waiting list for housing,” Mayor Harrison said. “We just don’t have the space. We are considering to change R1 requirements to make more room too.”
Poma responded by reading a letter she had written addressing city council members to make better decisions for the citizens.
“I respect your thoughts,” the mayor told her. “You’re eloquent in what you say. You have been very respectful but at this time, I am taking this to council concerning the recommendations the Planning and Zoning have given us.”
Overall, the biggest contributing factor in city council’s decision to have the first reading of the new ordinance was the need for housing in the area that in turn could allow the town could grow.
Mayor Harrison noted that if the R2 district wanted to petition the changes, it was their right but council members were proceeding with the first reading of the ordinance due to a consensual agreement among the members.
The new ordinance’s first reading proceeded. However, this did not make the new law go into effect. The new ordinance would need to be read in another public meeting voted on again by council members before it would be official.
That meeting took place two days later on Wednesday.
However, citizens including Poma felt like they had not been made aware of the special-called city council meeting.
The Times-Tribune was not made aware of the meeting though the publication typically receives the notices and agendas by email.
With the subsequent special-called meeting on Wednesday, City Council approved the second reading of the new ordinance.
Mayor Harrison noted they had discussed and agreed to review the changes again before August 30, 2025, to see if any issues arose during the two-year period the ordinances would be followed.
“I feel the responsibility to push the issue. The issue we saw was we were handicapping people from building nice places in the city,” Mayor Harrison said.
Additionally in Monday’s meeting, three resolutions were passed.
It was announced that September would be designated as “City Government Month.”
It was declared that the city would work with the schools to help educate youth about city governments and engage them in city services.
Another resolution was passed that allowed the Williamsburg micro-purchase threshold to be raised to reflect current law.
The city will be purchasing a mini-excavator for the maintenance department in the amount of $37,177.68 using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
