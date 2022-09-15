WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg City Council met twice this week to finalize an ordinance establishing the property tax rate for the year 2022.
“I announced that it would be lowering a little from this year to last year,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison of Monday’s meeting.
The 2022 tax rate for real property will be going from 33.7 cents to 32.5 cents per $100 dollar valuation.
Total assessment for real property within the Williamsburg city limits came to a total of $190,191,732, up $15,693,860 from the previous year.
Tangible personal property tax will remain the same at 45 cents per $100 dollar valuation.
Total assessment for tangible personal property tax within the Williamsburg city limits came to a total of $28,253,709, up $1,350,234 from the previous year.
Additionally, total assessment for watercraft properties sat at $166,180, which increased $2,821 from the previous year. Motor vehicles sat at $16,343,343, which increased $2,200,107.
Unpaid property taxes as of January 1, 2023 will be assessed a penalty of 10% and will incur a 6% penalty per month until paid.
The ordinance for the tax rates was accepted in a second reading on Wednesday night.
Harrison said he wanted to get the rates finalized so no one would receive tax bills around Christmas. “I’m doing that simply because instead of waiting another month, we can go ahead and have a property rate established so that when we do get the tax rolled out, the bills won’t hit them (the citizens of Williamsburg) late in the year,” he said.
In addition to discussing property taxes on Monday, the council also recognized Chief Wayne Bird and Lieutenant Jim Pool on their retirement from the Williamsburg Police Department.
Mayor Harrison shared that Chief Bird’s badge number 107 will be retired. Both he and Lt. Pool have retired after 27 years.
The mayor also announced that the new interim chief for the police department will be Jason Caddell.
In other business, Harrison asked the council to adopt a resolution to authorize him to apply for the Kentucky House 1 Bill project grant for a $1.4 million for a sewer upgrade at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark. City Council members voted unanimously to allow him to file for this grant in anticipation of future growth of the waterpark.
