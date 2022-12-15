WILLIAMSBURG — Though they normally cancel the December meeting for the holidays, Williamsburg City Council met in regular session Monday in order to approve a bonus payment to the city’s essential workers.
The premium payments are a nod to the continuing specter of Covid and like the payments approved this past summer, will be funded through the city’s share of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funding.
Eligible full-time employees who worked at least 97 hours between July 1 and December 31 of this year will each receive a one-time payment of $1,250. Part-time employees who worked at least 49 hours during the same period will each receive a one-time payment of $625.
Mayor Roddy Harrison noted that essential workers who were either hired or left during the period could still get a percentage of the premium pay.
Council member Richard Foley’s motion to approve the payments was seconded by Loren Connell and approved unanimously.
Mayor Harrison thanked the council on behalf of the employees. “Especially with inflation hitting hard, I think this will be welcome,” he said. “It may be the last chance we have of ever doing something like this.”
Though there no other official business on the agenda, the mayor did take the opportunity to remind the public of a new state law charging sales tax on utilities effective January 1.
The legislature’s way to compensate for a reduction in state income tax, the council discussed the law as it affects commercial and private property owners who rent out their property.
City officials noted that property owners who just have one meter (including where they themselves live) or who have renters that pay for their own utilities are exempt from the tax but must file a Declaration of Domicile form.
Mayor Harrison indicated the forms would be posted on the city’s website but also referred questions to the Kentucky Department of Revenue at (502)-564-5170.
