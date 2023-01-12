WILLIAMSBURG — In the first meeting of the new year for Williamsburg City Council, members approved the installation of “opioid rescue kits” at two of the city’s busiest venues.
Health Educator Kathleen Croley and Public Health Director Marcy Rein of the Whitley County Health Department were on hand to present the NaloxBox to city council and request permission to install a box at Kentucky Splash as well as the Williamsburg Convention Center.
The health department currently has 23 boxes to place within its service area — funded through a federal Bureau of Justice Assistance grant aimed at addressing substance use disorder in the community.
“One of the target things that we wanted to do was to get Narcan or naloxone into the hands of basically everyone in the county,” Croley said.
Each box is equipped with four doses of naloxone (which reverses opioid effects and is commonly known as Narcan), a CPR face mask, medical gloves, and directions on how to administer Narcan through the nasal cavity. Croley added that the boxes themselves also include tips on how to recognize an overdose.
“The good thing about naloxone or Narcan is that if you give it to someone who’s not experiencing an overdose, it’s not going to hurt them,” she explained.
Croley added that 911 should always be called to ensure that first responders are on the way if the box needs to be used.
Council member Patty Faulkner asked about how the boxes are replenished if used. Rein responded that scanning a QR code would alert health department officials that a box needs to be restocked.
“We’ll keep track of the expiration dates of the naloxone and make sure that it’s always in date,” Croley continued.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison asked how long before Narcan expires, to which the answer was two years, according to Rein.
Croley noted that the boxes need to be installed indoors for climate control.
In addition to recommending the installation of a NaloxBox at the two locations, Mayor Harris also recommended partnering with the health department to train the staff on using them.
In addition to locating the 23 NaloxBoxes in areas of “high concentration,” the health department also offers individual Narcan units to anyone in the public who wishes to carry them and coordinates with first responders to ensure they have access to Narcan.
“This is one of many things that we’re doing to try to impact overdose fatalities,” Rein said.
Croley added that the agency hopes to change the public mindset about Narcan to reduce stigma and instead “think of it as first aid like CPR and the use of AEDs.”
Croley referred to myths that keep people from utilizing Narcan such as having to know exactly what the person took, that Narcan itself is addictive, and that people will think anyone carrying Narcan is a drug user.
“We encourage people not to be afraid to carry it,” Rein continued. “They won’t get in trouble for carrying it and they won’t get in trouble for using it if they are doing it in good faith.”
“The two ultimate goals are we want people to live… but we also want to see people get into recovery because we know that’s going to benefit the community as a whole,” Croley said.
Mayor Harrison noted that city police officers have had to use Narcan multiple times.
“I think it’s important,” he said. “My recommendation would be to partner with the health department.”
Council member Mary Ann Stanfill made the motion, which was seconded by member Richard Foley and approved by all members present.
In other business:
• council approved the appointment of Henry Graffeo of The Mint Gaming Hall-Cumberland to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport board.
• council approved an agreement with Kentucky Engineering Group pending funding for the planned downtown water project.
• Mayor Harrison updated council members on the start of pickleball tournaments this Sunday at the convention center as well as the new “Burg Island” attraction that is currently under construction with a planned opening in May or June.
