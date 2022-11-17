WILLIAMSBURG — The updates to Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground continue with Williamsburg City Council approving installation of a new attraction as well as excavation for additional expansion.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the council awarded a general contracting bid to Thomas Concrete in the amount of $2.215 million for new attraction which features five waterslides and two water buckets within an island-themed design.
Mayor Roddy Harrison noted that the attraction should arrive in a matter of weeks and be ready to go before the beginning of the 2023 opening of the park.
Philpot Enterprises was awarded the excavating bid for $542,250 to help elevate the area out of the flood plain.
“The earthwork is increasing the size of the pond as well for future growth on that end for camping and fishing,” Mayor Harrison added.
The mayor continued that the city’s overall vision for the expansion includes four pickleball courts, two tennis courts, walking trail, splash pad, additional campsites and cottages.
“Camping is immediate revenue,” Harrison observed, adding it currently generates more than $100,000 per year for the city.
The bids were approved on a motion from Mary Ann Stanfill seconded by Patty Faulkner.
In other business:
• the council approved the 2022 financial audit report as prepared by Marr, Miller & Myers PSC.
• the council approved a resolution joining the Cumberland Valley Area Development District’s (ADD) Hazard Mitigation Plan as required to ensure federal assistance in the event of a natural disaster.
• the council entered into executive session, citing property acquisition or sale. No action was taken.
• Mayor Harrison announced, along with several upcoming holiday events, that Kentucky Engineering will be donating $2,000 to the Williamsburg Police “Shop with a Cop” program currently set for December 15.
• council members discussed the success of the 2022 Jeep Jamboree, tourism center renovations and openings for two officers at WPD.
