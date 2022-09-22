WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg City Council met for a second time last week in a special-called meeting on Wednesday to approve a new construction bid from Atkins Excavating Company for the sewage expansion with the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.
Mayor Roddy Harrison said, “We need to upgrade the sewer in the waterpark before we can move anymore campsites and things like that.”
Talks of expanding the waterpark have been ongoing since February this year and so accepting a bid from Atkins Excavating Company is the first major step in moving toward the expansion. The bid from Atkins will be for a total of $734,165 and does not include engineering fees or other costs which may come with the project, Mayor Harrison added.
A second item on the agenda aside from the previously-reported second reading of the city ordinance which set tax rates for 2022 included setting the dates of this year’s Fall Clean-Up.
The purpose of Fall Clean-Up is so citizens can clean up around their house free of charge. Mayor Harrison added, “We take everything but acids, batteries, and tires. All furniture must be wrapped.”
Fall Clean-Up will go from October 17-21, on the Highland Park side, and October 24-28, on the downtown side of Williamsburg.
