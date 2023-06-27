WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Independent School District will soon be under new leadership.
The superintendent search committee has been working and has met with the legal advisors for the school district to help direct legal aspects of a proper search for a superintendent, given the pending departure of Tim Melton for Knox Central High School’s athletic director position once his contract expires at the end of this month.
The committee met in a closed session last Tuesday afternoon and was not available for a comment on the current search at press time but committee member Andrea Winchester gave details on the search.
According to Winchester, they currently have three promising applicants and plan on having a superintendent for the new academic year.
Principal Marc Taylor also gave an update on June activities. He said hiring has went rather well and the school hopes to have a confident of a full staff for 2023-24 school year.
“We have been early and we have been vigilant about interviews and about hiring,” Taylor said.
Superintendent Tim Melton thanked all five members who serve on the Williamsburg Board of Education.
“This has been very rewarding and very enjoyable,” Supt. Melton said. “I appreciate the opportunity to be the superintendent of Williamsburg and I appreciate the time that has been spent here.”
Melton led the Williamsburg Independent School District for seven years.
“Throughout all this, I found out I have lost a year because I kept saying I have been here six years but it’s been seven. I blame that on covid because it seemed we could never get rolling during that time,” Melton said. “It has been a very enjoyable seven years. It has been very rewarding.”
Kim Williams, Chairman on the Board of Education, commented on the end of Melton’s journey with them.
“Your board appreciates you and we appreciate the work that you have given to our ‘Jackets and we wish you well,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.