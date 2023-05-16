WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Tourism approved transfer of $100,000 from a grant awarded to the County from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at their special-called meeting on Monday.
County Treasurer Nicholas Simpson, who also serves in that capacity for the fair board and tourism board, announced that the funding would go toward a pole barn project on the fair grounds that would serve as a covered outdoor facility. The covered shelter will be equipped with power and lights to be used for events at the fair in addition to community events.
The project is estimated to cost $500,000.
The tourism board will now look to the Whitley County Fiscal Court to see what funding is available to fund the rest of the project.
“We hope that we can have the remaining $400,000 funded with remaining ARPA funds and other funding available for projects like this,” Simpson said, referring to the American Rescue Plan Act. “We will now ask the fiscal court how they can help fund this project.”
Simpson noted that the covered open pole barn will be a valuable asset to the community and provide concert opportunities in addition to horse shows and other events to the area.
“We are excited to see this project begin,” Simpson said. “This will be a great asset to the entire community.”
The project is scheduled to begin after fair season and will take an approximate six to eight months to complete.
