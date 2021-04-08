The Whitley County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing female juvenile. A Golden Alert D has been issued due to her multiple medical diagnoses.
Veronica Russell, 17, was last seen at 4:56 a.m. Thursday when she left from 10 Sweet Briar Road, Corbin, according to a report from Whitley County E-911.
Russell is a Black female, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, about 180 with a slender build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket.
Any further information please contact Whitley County Sheriff's Department at 606-549-6017.
