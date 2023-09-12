CORBIN — It’s been less than a week ago since a toddler got access to a handgun last Thursday morning, resulting in the fatal shooting of a two-year-old in the home.
According to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Martin Road at 9:51 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Corbin Police Department and the Corbin Fire Department both responded to the scene and arrived prior to sheriff’s department personnel. The fire department transported the toddler to Baptist Health — Corbin where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte had an update on the case Friday and what may happen after evidence has been evaluated properly and carefully.
“What we will be doing is completing the investigation, receiving the results from tests that have been scheduled to be completed,” Elliot said. “The case will be presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Ronnie Bowling, and he will make any decision whether anybody needs to be prosecuted.”
Sheriff Elliotte noted that these type of incidents are handled on a case-by-case basis.
“Once I get all the facts and write up a report, he (Bowling) will make the determination if anyone needs prosecuted,” Elliotte said.
The sheriff expects the investigation could take up to two months, to get all the results from the autopsy and other tests back from the state lab.
“I’m thinking two months, if we are lucky,” Elliotte said. “With this stuff, it takes time to compile all the evidence and get all the test results.”
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office Thursday night in Louisville.
Ultimately the public will not know more on this case until the results are returned to the sheriff’s department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney reviews the evidence.
“A lot of times these cases are presented to the grand jury,” Sheriff Elliotte said. “Then you are letting 12 independent citizens hear the evidence and let them make the decision on what they think needs to happen.”
Elliotte noted the sheriff’s department and Bowling work well together and he trusts Bowling’s decision going forward.
The sheriff had advice for firearm owners to prevent tragedies like the one that took place last week — the second in less that a month following an August 9 incident in southwestern Laurel County that also resulted in the death of a two-year-old.
“If you are a gun owner, be responsible about it. If you have a gun locker, keep it in the gun locker if you have children or if children will be in your home,” Elliotte shared. “If you don’t have a gun locker, store it in a locked closet or bedroom. If nothing else, unload the gun when it is not in use.”
Gun safety locks also can be a vital accessible device to prevent such tragedies.
“The health department has those and they will give them to you for free,” he added
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has plans in the near future to host an event with the county Health Department and DCBS (Department of Community-Based Services), tentatively next month before Halloween. They will be giving away free gun locks.
“Let this tragedy be a reminder for the community to re-evaluate their gun storage practices,” Sheriff Elliotte said.
The Times-Tribune will keep you informed of any new information as it becomes available on the case and resources for the community to learn more about firearm safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.