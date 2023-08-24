WILLIAMSBURG — One of the duties every school board has on an annual basis is to set tax rates that will be included on property tax bills sent out in the fall.
During last week’s meeting of the Whitley County Board of Education, members approved new rates for this year.
On a motion from Brenda Rose seconded by Kenny Carr, board members set the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax certification for the 2024 calendar year at 55.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The next tax bills for property owners within the school district will feature a rate for real estate of 40.9 cents per $100 — down from last year’s 41.2.
The rate for personal property will be 41.3 cents — up slightly from last year’s 41.2.
Both rates include three-tenths of a cent to cover “prior year losses due to exonerations.” The board approved Paula Grubb’s motion with a second from Carr.
In other business, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to hire an employment specialist to assist special students pursue career opportunities.
Members also heard an update from Laith Ross of RossTarrant Architects. Most projects are at or near completion — including the new turf at Whitley County High School’s football field.
Superintendent John Siler touted the new field as “very safe for our kids” given the shock pad under the turf. He added that the field should be ready for this Friday’s game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.