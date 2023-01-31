WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education has a new member.
The board met in special session Thursday evening to interview applicants for the 3rd District seat vacated late last month when Malorie Cooper moved from the district.
According to board attorney Tim Crawford, only two individuals applied for the position and the board opted to interview both of them.
Upon reconvening into open session after the interviews, the board voted unanimously to appoint retired teacher Kelly Bryant.
Board chair Brenda Hill noted that the decision had been difficult given the outstanding interviews from both applicants, a sentiment echoed by her fellow board members.
In making the motion to approve Bryant, Dist. 1 member Kenny Carr said, “The tipping point came down to…Ms. Bryant’s history of working with the district.”
Bryant retired from Whitley County High School two years ago. She taught health and physical education as well as serving as the training room coordinator for all sports.
“It feels wonderful to be selected,” Bryant said after the meeting was adjourned. “I’m proud to do it. Whitley County has given so much to me and my family; I feel like after retiring, this is a way to give back to my district and my community.”
Bryant is expected to be sworn in at the next regular school board meeting.
Prior to the interviews, board members did consider and approve a memorandum of understanding with Partners for Rural Impact Full-Service Community Schools from February 1 of this year to December 31, 2028.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler explained that the district is one of a dozen who have partnered to share a $50 million grant ($10 million per year for five years).
“I think it’s very much an opportunity for resources,” Siler said in recommending participation.
District 2 member Brenda Rose made the motion to approve the MOU with a second from Hill.
The next board meeting is scheduled for February 16 at 5 p.m.
