WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County School’s Board of Education met last Thursday to discuss several matters but the first item on the agenda was a presentation from Superintendent John Siler recognizing Holston Gas as a good community partner for the school district.
“Holston Gas right down from our high school has been a great partner for some time now. We want to always recognize those folks that are giving back to our students in the community and Holston Gas definitely checks both of those boxes,” Supt. Siler said.
Last year was the high school’s first year for a full-fledged welding class with eight welding booths. It is only recently that the high school was able to transition into a full welding classroom environment with Holston Gas’ aid along with a teacher who is able to focus solely on helping students get a certification in welding.
One of the first things needed was to increase the number of welding booths from eight to accommodate a class of 15 to 18 students, according to Supt. Siler.
The classroom also needed several things in order for it to be safe enough to accommodate an entire welding class such as ventilation, a way to control contaminants in the air, and proper welding gear.
“They (Holston Gas) brought in manufacturers with their goods and let them give us their sales pitch, and then they worked with us on the pricing of it (to) get the price down where we could afford it. Now we have six booths on one side of the welding lab and eight booths on the other. So actually, we are one of the bigger welding labs for a high school in this area,” Siler proudly shared.
Siler’s presentation to the board included photos of the new lab, including the large ventilators which sectioned off into two different welding booths to help keep the kids safe while they worked. One of the photos also included students, who were working on grinding aluminum earlier in the day before the school board meeting.
Siler noted that the new equipment has been instrumental in making it a workable lab that is safe for the kids.
“When you take a space and you transform it from what we did have to a full-functioning welding lab, it took a lot of change. New equipment (had to come in) and old equipment (had to go) out,” he said.
In the photo of the kids grinding down aluminum, they sported new jackets provided by Holston, face shields, and helmets as well as other necessary welding gear such as gloves. Holston either donated this equipment or sold it to the school for an affordable price.
“They came in and actually showed the kids the different kind of welding helmets, and safety clothing, and cloves that you need to be wearing while you’re welding,” added Siler. “They always help us find the best price and the best product and we greatly appreciate that in the welding lab.”
Kelly Minton and Vaughn Dilbeck from Holston Gas were presented an award for being a good community partner.
The board went onto discuss other business as usual after the presentation of the award.
One of the items on the agenda was to set the tax rate for the 2022-2023 tax year for real estate at 41.2 cents, with 40.9 cents plus 0.3 cents for prior years losses due to exonerations and personal property set at 41.2 cents, 40.9 cents plus 0.3 cents for prior years losses due to exonerations.
“I wanted to point that out, that this previous year’s tax rate is 42.4,” Supt. Siler said. “This would be a decrease in the tax rate down to 41.2.”
J.E. Jones made the motion with Kenny Carr as a second, and the board approved the tax rate.
The board also voted to purchase two 75-passenger seat buses and one 84-passenger bus for the school year, presented by Board Chair Brenda Hill.
“We want to try each year to update three to five buses,” Siler said. “I will tell you the prices of the buses, like everything, has really gone up. These will have air conditioning, which is a pretty nice feature this time of year. We have trips and things like that along with day to day use.”
Whitley Central Primary needs a new playground and so Hill presented the board with a quote to replace the previous playground. The new set, designed by MidStates Recreation, would cost $58,244.54.
Siler noted, “Whitley Central, while their playgrounds have serviced the children well, does have some age on it. We want to go ahead with these folks. They designed this playground to fit that specific area so we won’t have to change the footprint.”
Due to the current playground’s age, there are some concerns for safety for the children. The board is trying to stick with equipment that is similar in size and MidStates Recreation has blue prints to try to work within the required parameters of the existing playground for the new equipment.
Jones made a motion to approve the quote and Carr came in with a second. The motion for the new playground passed.
RossTarrant, the architecture company which has been with the Whitley County schools on many of their projects in the past year, was approved for the Whitley County High Athletics Improvement project as well.
“Their architectural firm also did UK’s football stadium,” added Siler. “A $48 million stadium — one of the nicest in the nation. They absolutely are experienced with sports facility projects, and their safety and just the design of it. I feel really good with RossTarrant.”
RossTarrant also presented a construction update on the various projects that they have been doing for Whitley County:
Whitley County CTE Building
• Masonry veneer is complete and the forming for concrete is in process.
• HVAC, electrical, and plumbing is nearing completion.
• It is 62% complete.
• The substantial completion date is November 15.
Whitley North Elementary HVAC upgrades
• Outside makeup air unit has been installed
• Final controls work is ongoing.
• Lawns have been seeded and strawed and the grass is growing.
• It is 95% complete.
• The substantial completion date was August 10.
Oak Grove Elementary School Cafeteria Addition
• The soffit framing is complete.
• Ductwork is in progress.
• The roof membrane is complete.
• It is 63% complete.
• The substantial completion date is December 13.
The school board also approved the following pay applications:
• The Whitley County High School and Technical Education Building Pay Application for a total of $233,943.
• Whitley North HVAC upgrades pay application for the amount of $592,248.
• Whitley North HVAC Upgrades commissioning invoice for the amount of $5,955.
• Oak Grove Cafeteria Expansion pay application for the amount of $159,440.50.
• Oak Grove cafeteria expansion special inspections invoice in the amount of $250.
• Oak Grove cafeteria expansion change order which is in the amount of $10,000.
Board Chair Hill noted, “We’re gonna go to different flooring so it will be $10,000 less. The principal is going to decide what kind of flooring will be better in that area for higher traffic.”
