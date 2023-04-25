WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education (BOE) met at their monthly meeting on Thursday to discuss the school district’s business but also honor those with outstanding performance within the school district.
Whitley County High School’s Odyssey of the Mind Team — composed of Rachel Baker, Kambree Bunch, Levi Cupp and Miles Leskiw — were honored and presented with state champion T-shirts to wear as they progress to Worlds at Michigan State University in May to represent the Kentucky after winning the state tournament last month.
The winner of the William Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution Essay Contest was Clay Fuson, a sixth grader at Whitley East Elementary. He won with the essay, “Delegate to the Second Continental Congress.”
Winner of the Whitley Area Retired Teachers Essay was Johnny Lawson, 5th grader also from Whitley East. His award winning essay, “An Amazing Grandparent,” spoke highly of the young man’s grandfather who also attended the BOE meeting to see his grandson receive the recognition.
Then Superintendent John Siler introduced the next award — this time for a teacher.
”We like to recognize a teacher, a bus driver, a monitor, an SRO, someone in our district that has clearly went above and beyond what their normal duties are in helping our students,” Supt. Siler said.
Ruth Osborne was nominated for the Above and Beyond Award for the work she does in the school to influence children to pursue high learning achievements and encourage students to pursue a higher education.
The board went on to approve funding for school trips and discussed a few upkeep items on the agenda. A large amount of updates were given to the community concerning all the construction projects the district has been working on.
The updates on construction were as follows:
• Whitley North Elementary School HVAC upgrades — Final testing has been completed as of April 18 and the owner training is scheduled for May 4 in which after the training has taken place the project will be considered 100% complete.
• Whitley County High School CTE Building — Punch list items are being completed but the occupancy of the building cannot happen until the switchgear is installed. There is a national shortage of switchgears in the construction industry which is causing the delay.
• Oak Grove Elementary School Cafeteria Addition — The project is 99% complete. They have received temporary occupancy certificate and the punch list items are being completed.
• Whitley County PE Addition — The brick veneer and metal panels are completed. The site concrete was poured last week which makes the project 85% complete.
• Whitley Middle School Track Upgrades — The project is 15% complete and the substantial completion of the track upgrades are scheduled for June 9.
• Whitley High School Athletics Turf — The field grading step is in progress. The submittals are in review and the substantial completion is scheduled for July 10.
