WHITLEY COUNTY — The shortage of teachers is being felt by school districts state- and nationwide, but Whitley County Schools may have found a solution to that.
Superintendent John Siler announced that he has been looking into an “Option 9” program at Thursday’s meeting of the Whitley County Board of Education.
“There has been somewhat of a shortage in different places throughout the state-and obviously the country — for educators,” Supt. Siler said. “We offer (a program) at the high school in one of our career pathways so they (students) can get six hours of dual credit in a future teacher’s program.”
The classes for the program would be offered by high school teacher Johnna Robinson. The Option 9 program would allow students who completed the program to be hired through something similar to a student-teacher program in which, according to Siler, they would participate for three years.
Getting the future teachers into this program would, for example, allow someone who would like to teach elementary school to assist in first grade and then to be moved around wherever the school needs them. At the end of the three-year program, the students would then be certified teachers and could then move on to seek employment. They would be paid throughout the entire process, and while it might not be a teacher’s salary, it would be a goal that they would be working toward.
“We’re excited about it and we think it’s a great way to recruit local people here to become future teachers,” added Siler.
In other business, RossTarrant Architects offered an update that the Oak Grove Elementary exterior walls and brick veneer is complete. The metal framing and roof are still in progress. The entire project is at 46% and still expected to be completed by Dec. 13. Other projects are moving forward and students are in Whitley North. That project was completed August 10.
The board also voted to consider a track replacement project at Whitley County Middle School.
“Our track there at the middle school is in need of resurfacing and updating. It services our community. Folks go out there and walk in the evenings and at different times in the morning,” said Siler.
The board voted unanimously to update the track. They also voted yes to resurfacing the track at the high school as well as converting the football field to artificial turf. RossTarrant will be doing these two projects as well.
