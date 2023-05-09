ROCKHOLDS — A Whitley North Elementary School student is facing possible charges after injuring a classmate Monday morning.
According to One Call information from Whitley County Schools, the student brought a kitchen knife to school and used it to injure another student in the shoulder.
“The teacher immediately intervened,” Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said in the automated call. “The parents of the injured student were notified and the school resource officer took charge of the investigation. Our school district is committed to the safety and education of all of our students.”
The call asked parents to talk to their children about how bringing a weapon of any kind to school is illegal and that they should alert parents or staff members if they become aware of someone with a weapon at school.”
“We want to work together to help keep our schools safe,” Siler stated.
Whitley County Schools contracts with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office for its SROs. The agency is now leading the investigation.
