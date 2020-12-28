The Whitley County Health Department posted of a possible COVID-19 exposure on Monday afternoon.
Those who visited Goodwill at 729 KY 92 in Williamsburg between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, or between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
