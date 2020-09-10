CORBIN — The Whitley County Health Department and a local restaurant have given notice that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and those who have dined there may have been exposed to the virus.
Brooklyn Brothers Pizza at 1890 Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin posted to Facebook that it had an employee test positive for COVID-19. Those who visited the restaurant between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, September 7 or Wednesday, September 9, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Whitley County Health Department said this notice does not apply to those who did take-out only.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
