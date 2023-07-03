WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury will consider whether prosecution of a Tennessee man charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer last month should continue.
Tommy Kemper Jr., 44, of Antioch, TN, has been charged with attempted murder — police officer; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); reckless driving and speeding 22 mph over the limit.
Those charges stem from a June 21 incident that began with Kentucky State Police Detective Samuel Peace observing a southbound silver 2005 Chevrolet 1500 half-ton truck pass five vehicles — including his own cruiser — at a high rate of speed near the 18-mile marker of Interstate 75.
Kemper was in the right lane, according to his citation, and caused the front vehicle to swerve to avoid being struck as the truck moved into the left lane.
Det. Peace caught up to the truck and initiated signals for a traffic stop — leading to a pursuit with Peace calling for backup.
Fellow KSP officer Gary Ridener then reported in a second citation that the truck “initiated contact” with Peace’s cruiser — causing the detective to wreck with significant damage to the vehicle.
The truck, which Somerset Police Department had entered as stolen into NCIC (National Criminal Information Center), was located a short time later by Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to Kemper’s citation, he admitted stealing the vehicle in Pulaski County after leaving rehab as well as performing a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver on Peace’s cruiser and continuing on until he wreck himself due to the damage the maneuver caused to the truck.
Kemper was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He appeared before Whitley District Judge Fred White on June 26 for a preliminary hearing with the judge finding probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.
Pending grand jury consideration, Kemper’s next hearing is scheduled for July 17. At press time, he remained lodged at WCDC in lieu of a $150,000 cash bond.
