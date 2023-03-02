Weather Alert

...Powerful Storm System to Affect Eastern Kentucky on Friday into Friday Evening... An extremely unusual and intense storm system will affect eastern Kentucky on Friday and Friday evening. A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop within the system's intense wind field. This line of storms has the potential to become severe with damaging to destructive wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, isolated tornadoes, and hail. If winds of this magnitude are realized, power outages are likely. Outside of this line of thunderstorms, frequent and widespread gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected from late Friday morning through Friday evening. There may be also be a few hour period of 50 to 60 mph gusts over the higher elevations of southeast Kentucky and also across the Cumberland River Basin from Knox and Whitley counties westward.