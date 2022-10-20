WILLIAMSBURG — More indictments have been handed down against three Knox County men authorities say were involved in multiple thefts in the Tri-County area.
The Whitley County Grand Jury made their October returns on Monday — including three separate indictments involving individuals previously connected to the theft ring that was identified two months ago.
Dave E. Smith, 40, of Flat Lick, has been charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection to the August 28 burglary of X-Press Mart off I-75’s Exit 15 in Williamsburg, which resulted in more than $1,000 in damage to the store building, front glass doors and ATM.
Smith’s PFO charge relates to two prior felony convictions from Knox County dating back to 2013 and 2020.
Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, of Barbourville, has been charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection to the same incident.
Davidson’s PFO relates to two prior felony convictions from Knox County dating back to 2013 and 2018.
Kody Davidson, 31, also of Barbourville, is facing a two-count indictment which charges him with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in connection to the X-Press burglary.
Both Davidsons were indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury last month on theft-related charges along with co-defendants B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus, and Earl Gray, 37, of Flat Lick.
Smith and Hubbard were the first to be charged on August 30 with the Davidsons being arrested the following day.
Authorities say some 14 burglary cases have been closed as a result of the multi-agency investigation.
Agencies involved included Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.