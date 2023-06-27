WILLIAMSBURG — In addition to considering felony charges, a less common duty for grand juries in Kentucky is to review local elections.
When the Whitley County Grand Jury convened on earlier this month, members reviewed the reports of various precinct officers, the Election Commission and County Clerk Carolyn Willis in regard to the Primary Election for state constitutional offices conducted on May 16.
Grand jurors concluded that, given the information provided, the election appeared to have been conducted in a lawful and legal manner with no need for further inquiry.
Otherwise it was a rather large return for the grand jury with 31 indictments — topped by those against three McCreary County men (Broderick Taylor, Joe Bryant and Roscoe Bryant) charged in the murder of Roscoe L. Garland as reported last Thursday.
That wasn’t the only fatal crime the grand jury considered this month.
Bruce Ashley Hudson, 47, unknown address, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and importing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl or fenatanyl derivatives.
The charges are in connection to the August 14, 2022, death of Janet Ball. Hudson is accused of giving the 55-year-old Williamsburg woman on the day prior “with a lethal dose of heroin which was the the proximate cause of her death,” according to the indictment.
Count 3 pertains to the unlawful transport of heroin and fentanyl into Kentucky with intent to traffic them.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Other indictments included:
• Jeannie Brewer, 49, Woodbine — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance;
• Michael Whitaker, 51, Martinsburg, WV — failure to comply with sex offender registration;
• William Bennett, 32, Williamsburg — first-degree burglary;
• Brianna Irwin, 23, Williamsburg — theft by unlawful taking more than $1,000 but under $10,000;
• David Miller, 46, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense;
• William Keisling, 50, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and second-degree persistent felony offender;
• Misti Gibson, 44, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense;
• Carl Ray Davis, 43, Jellico, TN — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;
• Tyler Bunch, 18, unknown address — third-degree burglary;
• Tommy Leach, 23, Williamsburg — third-degree burglary;
• Daniel Jones, 37, Williamsburg — second-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Maggie E. Webb, 43, London — three counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000;
• Mitchell D. Rose, 23, Williamsburg — theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more — auto;
• Bobbie Jo Trett, 31, Corbin — theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more — auto;
• Emily Shumate, 25, Williamsburg — theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more — auto;
• George Dean, 42, Williamsburg — second-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Carla King, 43, Jellico, TN — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense;
• Bobby Bowlin, 53, Jellico, TN — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense;
• Jesse Poore, 50, Jellico, TN — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense;
• Tester Crawford, 58, Corbin — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and receiving stolen property more than $10,000;
• Kimberly Crawford, 49, Corbin — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, first offense; and receiving stolen property more than $10,000;
• Michael Eversole, 34, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and first-degree persistent felony offender;
• Mildred Mefford, 44, Jellico, TN — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense;
• Gregory Kersey, 48, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense;
• Sara Lipps, 33, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense;
• Albert Sublet, 42, Williamsburg — second-degree assault; and
• Aaron Ross, 31, Somerset — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
