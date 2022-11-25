WILLIAMSBURG — In addition to considering felony charges, a less common duty for grand juries in Kentucky is to review local elections.
When the Whitley County Grand Jury convened on Monday, members reviewed the reports of various precinct officers, the Election Commission and County Clerk Carolyn Willis in regard to the General Election conducted on November 8.
Grand jurors concluded that, given the information provided, the election appeared to have been conducted in a lawful and legal manner with no need for further inquiry.
Otherwise it was a rather light return for the grand jury — topped by additional indictments against four suspects in the Tri-County theft ring allegedly involved in at least 14 thefts across the area.
In separate indictments, all four — Kody Davidson, 32, of Barbourville; Shannon Davidson, 31, of Barbourville; B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Artemus; and David E. Smith, 40, of Flat Lick — have been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief in connection to the August 28 burglary of Tomahawks in downtown Corbin.
This particular case was presented to the grand jury by Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge.
A fifth man — Earl Charlie Gray, 37, of Flat Lick — has been tied to the ring and is facing indictments along with the Davidsons and Hubbard in Knox and Laurel counties.
The overall investigation has involved Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Other indictments included:
• Emily Croley, 28, of Williamsburg — first-degree bail jumping and tampering with physical evidence;
• Juanita Mercer, 51, of Williamsburg — first-degree criminal mischief;
• Brandon Williams, 30, of London — second-degree assault;
• Heather Berwanger, 27, of London – second-degree assault;
• David Evans, 26, of London – second-degree assault;
• Lonnie D. Huff, 45, of Emmalena, KY – first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender; and
• Leslie Lawson, 55, of Corbin – theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
