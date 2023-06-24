WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Fiscal Court met for their June session Tuesday to discuss a number of business matters, including honoring a local athlete.
Nathan Goodin was recognized by the Fiscal Court due to his state championship title in Long Jump (21-4) at the Class A Boys’ State Track and Field Meet earlier this month.
Goodin also obtained second place in High Jump. He is a sophomore at Williamsburg Independent School.
“It’s quite the accomplishment for a young man in southeastern Kentucky,” Whitley Judge-Executive Pat White said. “Look at that smile on his face. I know the whole community is proud of him.”
The County wanted to have a day in his honor and Goodin chose September 19 due to it being his late brother Dalton’s birthday.
“I wanted to honor my brother this way,” he said.
Dalton would have been 23 years old.
In other news, an exciting announcement was made that the Whitley County Detention Center now has full video arraignment capabilities — making it safer and easier for the jail staff to transport inmates to hearings and other judge-appointed meetings.
Jailer Jason Wilson also recommended a new medical staff provider through Fast Access.
A representative attended the meeting and said they are ready to hit the ground running.
The court also approved reappointment of Nick Simpson as Whitley County Treasurer for another four-year term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.