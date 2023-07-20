WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Fiscal Court declared July 19 as Whitley County Colonels Baseball Day after the Colonels brought home the 2023 KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) baseball title on June 10, proving to be one of the most winningest teams in the nation.
The team brought their prized trophy to the Fiscal Court Tuesday and posed for a photo to commemorate the historical moment for Eastern Kentucky.
“That is an unbelievable accomplishment for a southeast Kentucky school. I think that is the first ever in our region and only one other in Eastern Kentucky that has ever been done,” Judge-Executive Pat White said. “In a sport that is usually dominated in Lexington and Louisville, you have made Eastern Kentucky proud.”
The Whitley County Fiscal Court made a proclamation and resolution concerning the 2023 Whitley County High School baseball champions.
Whitley County Colonels Baseball Day will be officially July 19 due to the team bringing home the first state baseball title in the region’s history.
Additionally, the Whitley County Fiscal Court will be requesting the Kentucky Department of Transportation installing a sign on US 25W stating, “Home of the Whitley County High School Baseball Team 2023 KHSAA State Champs.”
“There will be signs when you come into our county from McCreary County and Bell County,” White said.
Outside of the regular agenda some highlights from the meeting were as follows:
• According to the 2020 census, the change in population in Whitley County created a need to re-evaluate the districts because of the five percent population variance so each magisterial district represents the same amount of people.
“You have to do some boundary line movements to accommodate that,” White said. “Northern part of our county near the lake has been growing rather rapidly and some other areas have been shrinking. The shrinking areas have to gain territory to be within reasonable population requirements.”
There is a reapportionment board who reviews this process with both political parties involved they have two republicans and one democrat.
That committee consist of Herman Moore, Donnie Patrick and Andrew Meadors.
The map will have to be officially voted on now the Fiscal Court has voted to accept the recommendations made.
• The Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement between Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and Whitley County EMS.
“This is what allows us to do EMT paramedic classes. They have been instrumental in keeping us staffed the last few years. We have been training some of our very own through this KCTCS program,” White said.
• The court presented a check and certificate for litter abatement. “Thank you all for helping keep Whitley County clean,” White said.
