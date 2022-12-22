WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Fiscal Court met for a brief but festive regular session on Tuesday afternoon, with several items on the agenda meant to prepare for the coming year.
Court members approved the first reading of an “inflationary” ordinance that will increase the salaries of certain elected officials.
Judge-Executive Pat White explained that county judges, clerks, sheriffs and jailers are already afforded the benefit through state law and this ordinance, modeled after one from Grant County, would affect county attorneys, coroners and magistrates.
With the sheriff’s office and county clerk’s office operating on a calendar year, the court also approved the 2023 annual budget and salary cap for each.
Judge White noted that the figures were very similar to this year’s budgets, and that the expected contribution from Fiscal Court to the sheriff’s office had not changed.
“We’ll have a new incoming sheriff,” White continued in reference to sheriff-elect Bill Elliotte. “I’ve met with him a few times and discussed the budget and transition. He seems to be excited about the coming year and ambitious in some of the things he wants to accomplish for our county. So far he’s been very pleasant to work with, and we look forward and are optimistic about the next four years.”
In regard to her office, County Clerk Carolyn Willis noted that she had decreased the amount of excess fees that she expects to turn over the Fiscal Court next year.
“We’re seeing a decrease in recordings,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to give much more than that.”
Judge White didn’t appear overly concerned about the line item change, noting that the projected excess fees still amounted to more than what the county had been getting in years past.
“Before I don’t think we were getting very much at all so what you’re talking about as a decrease is still a positive impact over a three- to five-year span,” the judge said. “We appreciate working with you; you do a great job.”
The court also approved the public official bond for the Whitley County Clerk’s Office, as well as the public official and tax bonds for the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.
Fiscal Court next approved a lone $50,000 bid from Shupe Construction to update the exterior of the Whitley County Courthouse with pressure washing, repairs and painting.
“This is within the resources of the county,” Judge White said. “I don’t know if we had budgeted that much.”
District 3 Magistrate Mike Jarboe reported that he had received some citizen comments about the need to improve the courthouse’s appearance.
“It’s time,” Judge White responded. “…I think they’ll do a good job for us.”
In other business, Fiscal Court approved:
• the monthly payment of claims as well as pre-paid claims that include payroll and utility bills which are paid through a standing order.
• employee pay rates as presented.
The meeting wrapped on a jolly note, with county officials donning Santa hats to approve the annual resolution allowing St. Nick to use the air space over Whitley County during the overnight hours of December 24-25 so that he can deliver presents to all good children.
“It’s probably the most important item of business we have to deal with today, at least for the boys and girls of Whitley County,” Judge White quipped before reading Resolution 2022-12, which concluded as follows: “The Whitley County Fiscal Court desires that all citizens of Whitley County have a safe and happy holiday. Merry Christmas!”
