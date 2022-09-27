WILLIAMSBURG — After a special-called meeting last Friday, Whitley County Fiscal Court is a step closer to improvements for Black Diamond Road.
The court approved an MOA (memorandum of agreement) between Whitley County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet involving $375,000 to widen and pave the road.
2nd District Magistrate Cima Mondo has been lobbying both legislators and the Governor’s staff hard to get state funding for the project, according to Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.
“This is a project that Magistrate Cima has been working on for a long time,” said White.
Any cost above the state allocation would be at Whitley County’s expense.
Judge White added, “That road has a lot more traffic on it from the growth in the area from the last 20 years; that needed improvement.”
The motion passed to authorize Judge White to sign the needed paperwork for the MOA.
Another item on the agenda was to approve a revised tax rate for the Whitley County Soil Conservation.
“There’s a change that needs to be made to soil conservation,” said White. “Soil conservation originally set their rate at 1.4 cents per $100 valuation. They met earlier this week and changed that to 1.3 (cents per $100 valuation) to accommodate their compensating rate.”
This would be a reduction from the original rate and so the Fiscal Court needed to meet to get the rate finalized before 2022 tax bills are sent out.
White explained, “(County Clerk) Carolyn (Willis) and the Sheriff’s office are working hard to get our tax bills out as early as they can to take advantage of the long discount period, and so that was the reason for the special-called meeting.”
Whitley County Fair Grounds will be getting some additional electric poles soon as the final item mentioned on the agenda was to approve the payment of claim for construction at the fair grounds based on an estimate from Kentucky Utilities.
“We haven’t gotten the full invoice yet,” White said. “It’s just approving contingent upon receipt of the invoice from Kentucky Utilities. The (River Stomp) Bluegrass Festival is coming up the first week in October, I believe. They’re going to have some RV spots that they’re going to allow for camping around like where the festival itself is.”
Having additional electric poles would provide street lighting for parking and service for RVs staying at the fairgrounds during the festival.
“Joe Hill has already done the electric box,” White added.
The total cost of the estimate from Kentucky Utilities currently sits at $8,363.72 for the electric poles. The motion for the payment of the claim passed.
